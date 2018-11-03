Nigeria: Kebbi APC Raises 13-Member Panel to Probe Primaries

Birnin Kebbi — Following complaints and wrangling that trailed the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Kebbi State, the APC in the state has set up a 13-member committee to reconcile aggrieved aspirants and their members.

The party's publicity secretary, Alhaji Sani Dododo, made this known to pressmen in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday.

Dododo said that the state secretariat of the party and the state government were seriously concerned about the grievances of all the aspirants who lost in the party's primary election, hence the need to address the situation for the unity and success of the party.

"I will like to use this opportunity to tell you that the state government and APC in the state are concerned about the grievances and complaints of aspirants.

"As a result of that, the state government, in collaboration with APC Secretariat in the state, set up a 13-member high powered committee to seat with all aggrieved aspirants for reconciliation", he said.

The APC Publicity Secretary, Sani Dododo, gave the names of members of the high-powered reconciliation committee as, General Muhammad Magoro, Ibrahim Aliyu, former deputy governor, Alhaji Isah Mohammad Argungu, Justice Ibrahim Umar, former chief judge, Abubakar Bawa Bagudo.

Others are Alhaji Muhammadu Magawata Alieru, Alhaji Aliyu Bature, Malan Umar Malisa, Malan S Fawa Zuru, Malan Yusuf Suru, Alhaji Aminu Ahmed, AIG Umar Ambursa rtd while Alhaji Abubakar Ladan will serve as the committee's secretary.

Dododo appealed to all aggrieved aspirants and members to coperate with the committee in its assignment to resolve all contending issues of the party.

"You know in any election, there is a winner and a loser, so with this I call on those not happy with the outcome of the primary election to give peace a chance for the success and unity of the party. Leaving the party is not the best option", he advised.