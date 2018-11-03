3 November 2018

South Africa: Pete Mihalik's Son 'Recovering and Doing Really Well' After Shooting

The son of slain Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik is apparently healing well after he was injured during a brazen assassination outside his Green Point school two days ago.

News24 understands that a letter containing news of the boy's positive recovery was circulated to parents of Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school on Friday.

"It's important that everyone understand that [he] is recovering and doing really well, and all their prayers and loving thoughts are contributing to his healing. Thank you to everyone," a family member was as quoted saying.

Two suspects, Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday after allegedly committing the crime.

The court was heavily guarded with the police's anti-gang unit in attendance.

The men were charged after Mihalik, 50, was shot dead as he drove up to the school in his Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday morning.

His daughter was not injured, but his young son was taken to a hospital for initial treatment before he was transferred to a different medical facility.

He sustained a wound to the jaw.

Seasoned prosecutor Helene Booysen said the State would prove that the murder was premeditated and that schedule 6 applied.

The men are accused of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On the murder count, the State says "Peter Frederich Mihalik" was shot in the head and that the murder was committed in furtherance of a common purpose or conspiracy.

The case was postponed until November 8.

