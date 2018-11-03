South Africa: JMPD Officer Nabbed for Demanding Sexual Favours From Colleague

An instructor from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Academy got on the wrong side of the law when he allegedly tried to extort sexual favours from a colleague.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the man targeted a female officer who was attending driver training on Friday.

The instructor apparently offered her lessons for payment in kind.

"He then instructed the female officer to book a place for them in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg for a massage treatment and once that was done he will offer her free driving lessons. JMPD Internal Affairs was informed by the Academy and a sting operation was conducted," said Minnaar.

The female officer followed instructions and played along, duping the male officer into thinking that she was obliging to his instructions.

"The instructor was caught almost in action at [a] Bed and Breakfast. A case of extortion is opened at Mondeor police station which will be followed by an internal disciplinary process. Corruption of any nature will not be tolerated in JMPD. #BuyaMthetho starts with us," said Minnaar.

Source: News24