Uganda: Aga Khan High School Hosts 4th Model UN Debate

Kampala — The Aga Khan High School has hosted the 4th Model United Nations Debate aimed at grooming students into excellent researchers, public speakers and debaters as well as inculcating into them good leadership and writing skills.

The annual Model United Nations (MUN) event, held at the Aga Khan High School's International wing at Old Kampala, attracted more than 20 speakers from Gayaza, Muyenga, and Baptist high schools.

The students discussed political, security ecology, special committees, human rights, health and economic issues.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, who graced the occasion, urged the students to always find peaceful means of resolving conflict and live in harmony with one another. "We want young people to be agents of peace, to advance the frontline for those who believe that the world should be peaceful. To have this in place, you need a moral foundation to be able to work on key issues regarding peace," Mr Oulanyah said.

He urged the young people to use their youthful energy properly, be creative and participate in community programmes that leave a positive change.

"Participation is key and should be positive ---to cause positive change for the betterment of the people's lives," Mr Oulanyah added.

MUN is an educational simulation and academic competition in which learners are taught about diplomacy, international relations, and the operations of the UN. Mr Michael Musaazi, the head teacher of Aga Khan High School, said the MUN event, which is global in nature, gives the students an opportunity to mimic the UN in terms of experimenting the model of debate and way of resolving complex issues peacefully.

"This debate helps students to find solutions, particularly on some of the topics they feel are trending globally and those resolutions are passed by delegates from several countries and that's why the delegates are represented by countries," Mr Musaazi said.

He said the debate builds in the students the confidence to participate in other debate and also helps them to tap into some of the skills from fellow students.