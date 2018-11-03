Uganda: Kasese Chairman, 26 Councillors Disown Split Resolution

Kampala — The controversy surrounding the October 12 district council resolution to create three new districts out of Kasese District has taken a new twist after the the district chairperson and 26 councillors petitioned the Minister for Local Government, Mr Tom Butime, challenging the decision.

Mr Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo, the Kasese District chairman, told Saturday Monitor yesterday that he delivered the petition to the minister on Thursday.

"I have delivered the petition to the minister and it is copied to the relevant government authorities, including the Speaker of Parliament, the Secretary to Cabinet and all members of Parliament from Kasese. The onus is on the ministry to look into these issues before making any decisions," Mr Bigogo said.

Busongora South MP Jackson Mbaju, who claims he has been spending part of his monthly emoluments to facilitate the mobilisation for the district split, immediately announced that he and the 30 councillors who supported the private member's motion will also petition Speaker Rebecca Kadaga on November 12.

The MP, who has gone against the position of his five colleagues in the Kasese Parliamentary Caucus, told Saturday Monitor that he has offered himself to lead the split of the district and will not relent until "we achieve or finally lose".

Mr Bigogo, in his petition, told the minister that as head of the district executive committee, which by procedure is supposed to implement lawful decisions of council, he will not forward the "purported resolution" because it was erroneously passed.

However, in what is seen as overstepping his mandate, the Kasese Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Hanny Turyaheebwa, on October 16, submitted the minute of council approving the creation of Mubuku, Bwerara and Nyamugasani districts to Mr Ben Kumumanya, the Permanent Secretary in the Local Government ministry.

In the petition, the district boss raises 16 grounds, some of them being: the councillors did not vote on whether to split or not to split the district; the CAO overstepped his mandate to communicate the resolution to the Permanent Secretary; the minutes of council were signed by another person instead of the clerk who recorded them; and that the matter is contentious.

"It is against this background that I, together with the undersigned district councillors, petition your office not to rely on the purported resolution which, from the above, was reached by deceit and does not portray the interests of the majority people of Kasese," Mr Bigongo's petition reads in part.

He also reminds the minister of the conflict-laden history of Kasese, adding that there is no need to create more tensions by splitting the district against the will of the majority at the time when the area is healing from the November 2016 attacks.

Our efforts to get a comment from minister Butime were futile as he did not answer out repeated calls by press time.

However, the ministry's communications officer, Ms Mary Apasait, said: "I have not yet seen the petition but I will find out. The district split is a process and so it needs patience from both sides," Ms Apasait said.