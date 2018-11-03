3 November 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Sk Mbuga Set to Be Freed From Dubai Jail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tom Malaba

Kampala — Socialite Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga, alias SK Mbuga, is set to be released from Al Awiir Central Jail on medical grounds, a judge in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ruled. He has been held there for eight months.

Mr Mbuga, however, has had a life ban on travelling to UAE slapped on him. It also remains unclear whether he will be brought to Uganda or be handed over to Sweden to face other charges.

Mr Mbuga and his wife, Ms Viviene Chebet, are wanted in Sweden on allegations of defrauding a Swedish national. Our sources in Dubai tell us that if Mr Mbuga is to be brought to Uganda, his family should expect him in the country anytime.

Uganda government officials have in recent months engaged the authorities in UAE over Mr Mbuga's arrest, our sources say, just like the government has intervened in the cases of many other Ugandans held over other offences in the country.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Oryem Okello recently told this newspaper that Mr Mbuga had asked the Ugandan embassy in Abu Dhabi to intervene and have him released from jail, which the minister said the embassy staff were working on.

"As government, we are not interested in whatever case he is charged with. What we are interested in, like any other Ugandan who may be abroad and in distress, is to get him released," Mr Oryem said.

Mr Mbuga was arrested in January over, among other accusations, claims that he issued a bad cheque of $250,000 (about Shs900m) to a businessman in Sweden.

It is not clear how Mr Mbuga managed to access a judge even after failing to pay the Dubai businessman.

In UAE, a person suspected of fraud is locked away in jail until they pay their debtors. It is only after clearing the debt that one appears before a judge for sentencing. We could not establish whether Mr Mbuga paid his debts. There were also no details on what medical grounds Mr Mbuga tabled before the judge.

Uganda

Leaders Resolve to Relocate Mudslide Victims Amid Protest

Leaders in Bugisu and Sebei sub-regions on Thursday resolved to relocate Bududa mudslide victims to Bunamputye in… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.