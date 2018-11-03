Kenya: Panic as Cheetah Spotted in School Ahead of KCSE

Fear has gripped Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam candidates of Garba Tulla High School and the community in Isiolo County after a cheetah was spotted in the school compound.

The cub is believed to be within the compound with officials suspecting that its mother is also near the area.

Garba Tulla Deputy County Commissioner Victor Kamonde said Kenya Wildlife Services officers have camped in the school and the area since Thursday evening to track and capture the animal.

The cheetah was spotted by candidates who are preparing to sit the exam next week.

The animal is suspected to have strayed from Bisanadi National Reserve in Isiolo.