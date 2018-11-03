3 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Monica Kimani's Death - Recce Squad Officer Released

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eric Wainaina

A court has frreed the Recce squad officer arrested two weeks ago in connection with the murder of Monica Kimani.

Kiambu Senior Resident Magistrate Stella Atambo granted the prosecution's request to have Mr Jennings Orlando Odhiambo released, but on condition that he reports to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) every Wednesday for the next two months.

This is after lead investigator Maxwell Otieno said that detectives had already secured all the necessary information from the suspect.

"The reasons for which we had sought that the respondent be placed in police custody, we have exhausted those areas of investigations and the court may therefore release him at this particular time," Mr Otieno said.

Corporal Ahmed Abdikadir from the DCI's Homicide Unit, in a sworn affidavit, indicated that he had obtained sufficient information to capture Ms Kimani's killers.

"The interview with the respondent indicated that he has very crucial information on the matter and may hence require that he be put under witness protection," Mr Abdikadir said.

Mr Orlando was arrested in Nairobi last month.

Mr Joseph Irungu and journalist Jacque Maribe have been charged with the murder.

Kenya

Families in Police Killings Case Say Lives in Danger

Families of teenagers who were killed by police in Mombasa are living in fear, claiming that they have received threats… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.