Nigeria: D'Banj Postpones Release of New Singles, Mourns Late South African Rapper, HHP

Singer, Dapo Oyebanjo well known as D'banj has shelved the release of his new singles, which were to be dropped yesterday. The Oliver Twist singer made the announcement via a couple of posts on his Instagram page, saying: "All releases postponed till next week to mourn and honour our legend."

The delay of the release of much talk-about new singles is a tribute to the late South Africa rapper, HHP, who passed away on Wednesday, October 24.

D'banj had hinted earlier last week that he was set to put out two new singles, Shake It featuring Tiwa Savage, and Something 4 Something featuring another South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest. He shared a snippet of the video for 'Shake It', which had heightened expectations from his fans.

The Mobo Lowo Won singer also shared a video of when he was nominated alongside HHP for the MTV Europe Awards 11 years ago. "We were nominated 11 years ago for the MTV Europe awards, and when I met you it was an Amazing moment," D'banj posted.

The legendary rapper whose real name is Jabulani Tsambo passed away at age 38, in what is alleged to be a case of suspected suicide after reportedly battling depression for a while. A memorial service was held for the rapper on Tuesday, October 30 in Johannesburg.

Speaking about the deceased, his wife, Lerato Sengadi, surrounded by family and friends at the memorial service said, "Our love is one written about in novels, sang about in songs, and acted out in movies."According to the statement released by the family spokesperson, the South Africa rap legend is to be laid to rest today at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.