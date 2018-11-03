3 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigerians Develop Emergency Mobile App to Curb Crime

By Joseph Onyekwere

A group of young Nigerians have developed a mobile app that would help to reduce crime rate in the country. The app, known as "Triggr", according to its developers, would offer assuring security to its users, and provide performance and situational analytics for individuals, emergency operators and government.

Co-founders of Triggr, Mr. Okey Madubuike and David Echieanu, said the app is a new personal security and emergency coordination mobile application for real-time location sharing, event notification and collaboration among family members, friends and associates.

"Available on Android and iOS, Triggr is designed for both individuals and corporate organisations, who when threatened by circumstances, desire the quickest engagement with their most trusted allies regardless of physical distance, and their most approximate, reliable service providers.

"The launched version covers 12 emergency events comprising car breakdown, accident, robbery, flood, rape, kidnap, riot, fire, gas leakage, stalking, sickness, and suicide.

"With Triggr, users are no longer alone in times of distress. They simply press corresponding buttons on the app to broadcast useful information such as emergency type, location, time, physical distance of each preset ally, and more.

This works for both online and offline mobile phones. The app instantly loops all the alerted allies into a dedicated virtual Group Coordinated Response (GCR) chat room, to synergise their efforts, and prevent conflicting response activities," the group said, adding that the app offers a self-help feature to both the user and the allies to find nearby service providers (within expandable 40km circumference), giving their names, contact addresses, contact phone numbers, distances from the distress location, public ratings, and whether they are still open or closed for business at that critical time.

