Nigeria: Upbeat Centre Comes Alive, as Young Gymnasts Compete for Honours

In line with its efforts to groom and encourage young gymnasts in Nigeria, the Upbeat Centre, Lekki, Lagos, recently hosted its first Gymnastics Club Competition featuring young talents, who are determined to take the sport to higher level.

Launched recently as the first Indoor Trampoline Park in West Africa, Upbeat, which launched its first gymnastics club in February 2018, has over 30 members. However, the competition included participations from other gymnastics clubs in Lagos such as Samsport Gymnastics Academy, The Eagles Gymnastics Club, and The Dynamic Gymnastics Club.

Sharing his experience with the Upbeat Gymnastic Club so far, the coach Owalter Magana said, "Upbeat gymnastics club was launched over eight months ago and this is our first competition. Our intention is to make trampoline gymnastics align with FIG standards."

The competition at Upbeat was quite unique because its really the first of its kind in Nigeria and West Africa, giving young talents the opportunity to showcase themselves, as well as garner more exposure. It was cheers all the way, as the contenders took their slots on the trampoline to showcase their skills. As for parents, it was a joyful moment watching their kids on display.

In the end, the competitors were awarded medals and certificates based on their performance during the competition. Some of the big winners include Imam Zayna, Talissa Hanson, Gia Chidiac and Grace James, all from gymnastics levels 1-5.

The gymnasts were judged based on performance and skill level because the competition is expected to be a friendly one. But most importantly, there was a lot to gain from the competition, as it aimed at motivating young gymnasts to improve their skill levels and take into use all that has been learnt during the term.

Upbeat is West Africa's 1st Trampoline Park and foremost recreation centre in the heart of Lekki Phase 1. The centre was borne out of the desire to establish a world class fun sports and fitness recreation centre in Africa for the benefit of all in the community.

"We are vibrant, encouraging, team-oriented, wholesome and strong with positive attitude. We are babies, school children, young adults, thrill seekers, parents, and grandparents. Every day, we deliver a unique experience through our Facility, our people and our products to make Upbeat your number one destination for fun and fitness. We provide excellent quality service in a safe environment. We are energetic; we are fun, innovative, and fit," the coach said.

Some of the services offered at the centre include Trampoline Park sessions that involve fun activities like trampolining, trampoline dodgeball, trampoline basketball, wall climbing, foam pit race among others. Soft play area for kids. There's also basketball sessions, football sessions on the 5-aside pitch and volleyball.

The centre also serves as meeting and events venue, which also providing opportunity for team bonding activities for corporate organisation, birthday parties and special occasions. It also offers fitness classes, gymnastics and karate, which make up the Upbeat Kids Club.