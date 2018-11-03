Nigeria: Buhari to Nigerians, I've Been Fair in My Appointments

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said his administration has ensured even distribution of political appointments to reflect diverse interests across the country, regardless of the voting patterns of the 2015 presidential elections.

Receiving a delegation of Bassa Traditional Rulers and Elites led by His Royal Highness, Bako Ebiredelu Dogwo at the Presidential Villa, the President said the constitution clearly maps out the need for representation in every government, and he has adhered to this, noting that Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Science and Technology, Labour and Employment, and Industry, Trade and Investment emerged from states that he did not record much votes in 2015, but they were given strong portfolios in the cabinet based on their competence.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday assured the delegation that he would look into the issue of poor representation of the Bassa people in government.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation said Bassa people had consistently voted for the President over the years, and "will do it again in 2019". He called on the President to reciprocate the love and affection of the Bassa people, who are spread across Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Niger states and FCT, by ensuring that they get fair representation in government.

In related developments the President yesterday held another closed-door meeting with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Tinubu did not speak to journalists afterwards and there was no official communication issued after the parley, just like when they met last Wednesday at the Villa.

After Wednesday's meeting, the former Lagos State governor told State House Correspondents that the parley was essentially about "the nation, the country, our people, peace, stability and economic progress."

Tinubu had, aside endorsing the continued stay in office of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, also declared that the party was not jittery over the strategy meetings being held by the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in Dubai ahead of next year's elections.

He described Oshiomhole in glowing terms, saying he had piloted the affairs of the party well and those angry should just join hands with Oshiomhole and build the party.