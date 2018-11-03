Uganda: 95 of World Bank Funded Projects Behind Schedule

A report on World Bank-funded schools improvement project in five districts shows that only 5.8 percent of contracts were moving within the planned timeframe casting doubt on whether contractors will beat the November 30 deadline.

On August 19, 2014, the World Bank extended a $100 million grant to Uganda for construction of 84 schools around the country under its Global Partnership for Education (GPE) project. It would cover the Uganda Teacher and School Effectiveness Project (UTSEP) as support towards the Education Sector Strategic Plan (ESSP), which seeks to improve teacher and school effectiveness in the public primary education system.

This is restricted premium content. Available free for a limited time on our Andriod and iPhone/iPad mobile apps for a limited time. For full access, subscribe here