3 November 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Wizkid - B-Club and I Are Good

By Chad Kitundu

Nigerian musician Wizkid on Friday said that all is well between him and one of Nairobi's top nightclub B-Club.

The 'Fever' crooner was responding to rumours that the club intends to sue him after he failed to make an agreed appearance on Thursday night.

The musician landed in Nairobi on Friday afternoon and will be performing on Saturday in Nakuru during the Katika Festival.

He was supposed to make an appearance at B-club before going for the gig in Nakuru.

B-Club reportedly paid Sh1 million to strike a deal with Katika Festival organisers and Wizkid's managers for the singer to make the appearance at the club.

UNDER CONTROL

Speaking to journalists after landing in Nairobi on Friday, the musician made it clear that the matter is under control and is being resolved.

"We will handle that issue," he said.

Wizkid acknowledged that he never tires of coming to Kenya. This is his fourth visit to the country.

He said; "I look to have a good time here."

He made it known that he is working on an album that is due for release in December 2018.

will also feature various major Kenyan acts including Le Band, Fena Gitu, Khaligraph Jones, Viviane and a slew of DJs.

