Kenya: K'ogalo Arrive in Liverpool, Prepare for Everton Test

Gor Mahia players on Saturday trained at the Finch Farm, Everton's training ground in Liverpool, ahead of Tuesday's friendly game against the English Premier League club.

The Kenyan champions arrived in England on Friday and were also scheduled to undergo a series of medical tests ahead of the SportPesa Trophy game.

The Kenyan contingent led by chairman Ambrose Rachier and coach Dylan Kerr was also primed to watch Everton host Brighton in a league clash from 6pm (Kenyan time).

"This is a great opportunity to showcase our skills to the whole world and we are very prepared for this," Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava told Nairobi News.

"I never imagined such an opportunity will come my way. I hope to be selected and will give my best in this game," added Gor Mahia's Burundian midfielder Francis Mustafa.

Kerr has also acknowledged in an interview with Liverpool ECHO that his charges will have to be at their best to test an Everton squad which could be at full strength.

He said: "Contractually Everton have got to put a very good team out. They have to pick the majority of players who are playing in the Premier League, I think they can use at least six first-teamers."

"Whoever it is we face, anyone who is playing for Everton Football club have got to be good."