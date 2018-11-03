3 November 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Jay Dee Dismisses Claims of Split With Young Lover

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

Tanzanian songbird Lady Jay Dee has dismissed rumors that she has broken up with her young Nigerian lover and music producer Spicy.

The singer cleared the rumours during the Vocals Night 2018 event in Dar es Salaam a couple of days ago after she turned up without her man.

Jay Dee said they are still very much a couple but noted that they haven't been together for some time due to work related issues.

"Unajua sisi ni wanamuziki, na wanamuziki ni watu wa kusafiri. Na hatuishi nchi moja, kwa hiyo yeye yuko kwenye kazi zake na mimi kazini kwangu. Ni sawa na mke na mume wapo nyumbani mmoja akienda kazini na mwingine akienda kazini haimaanishi kwamba muwe munafuatana," Lady Jay Dee explained.

The 39 year old 'Yahaya' hit maker introduced to the world her younger boyfriend Chibuikem Nwanegbo, aka Spicy, few months after she ended her 11 year marriage to renowned Tanzanian radio personality Gardner Habash over infidelity claims.

Jay Dee and Spicy met in South Africa two years ago where they exchanged phone numbers and stayed in contact.

In an interview last October, she said she does not intend to wed Spicy because she no longer believes marriage works.

Tanzania

Tanzania, Rwanda Agree to Tighten Border Security

TANZANIA and Rwanda have unanimously agreed to jointly fight cross-border crimes for the safety and security of their… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.