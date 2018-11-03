Tanzania: Jay Dee Dismisses Claims of Split With Young Lover

Tanzanian songbird Lady Jay Dee has dismissed rumors that she has broken up with her young Nigerian lover and music producer Spicy.

The singer cleared the rumours during the Vocals Night 2018 event in Dar es Salaam a couple of days ago after she turned up without her man.

Jay Dee said they are still very much a couple but noted that they haven't been together for some time due to work related issues.

"Unajua sisi ni wanamuziki, na wanamuziki ni watu wa kusafiri. Na hatuishi nchi moja, kwa hiyo yeye yuko kwenye kazi zake na mimi kazini kwangu. Ni sawa na mke na mume wapo nyumbani mmoja akienda kazini na mwingine akienda kazini haimaanishi kwamba muwe munafuatana," Lady Jay Dee explained.

The 39 year old 'Yahaya' hit maker introduced to the world her younger boyfriend Chibuikem Nwanegbo, aka Spicy, few months after she ended her 11 year marriage to renowned Tanzanian radio personality Gardner Habash over infidelity claims.

Jay Dee and Spicy met in South Africa two years ago where they exchanged phone numbers and stayed in contact.

In an interview last October, she said she does not intend to wed Spicy because she no longer believes marriage works.