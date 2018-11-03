3 November 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Singer Vivian Rejects Hot Air Balloon Wedding

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

Comedian Sam West has revealed that his fiancée, singer Vivian rejected his suggestion to have their white wedding on a hot-air balloon.

The couple held their traditional wedding in May and are planning to have a white one next year.

"I had planned we hold our wedding in a hot-air balloon but when I shared that thought with Vivian she dismissed it. She said she wants her wedding to be held in a garden and in a simpler fashion," disclosed Sam.

The wedding will be an invite-only event.

Sam, who this year launched his 'Sam West Comedy Show', proposed to Vivian in April 2017 while she was live on a TV set interview.

The couple have a son and a daughter receptively from their previous relationships.

Kenya

Families in Police Killings Case Say Lives in Danger

Families of teenagers who were killed by police in Mombasa are living in fear, claiming that they have received threats… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.