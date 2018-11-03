Kenya: Jowie's Recce Squad Friend Released After Spilling Beans to Police

A court has frreed the Recce squad officer arrested two weeks ago in connection with the murder of Monica Kimani.

Kiambu Senior Resident Magistrate Stella Atambo granted the prosecution's request to have Mr Jennings Orlando Odhiambo released, but on condition that he reports to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) every Wednesday for the next two months.

This is after lead investigator Maxwell Otieno said that detectives had already secured all the necessary information from the suspect.

'RELEASE HIM'

"The reasons for which we had sought that the respondent be placed in police custody, we have exhausted those areas of investigations and the court may therefore release him at this particular time," Mr Otieno said.

Corporal Ahmed Abdikadir from the DCI's Homicide Unit, in a sworn affidavit, indicated that he had obtained sufficient information to capture Ms Kimani's killers.

The interview with the respondent indicated that he has very crucial information on the matter and may hence require that he be put under witness protection," Mr Abdikadir said.

Mr Orlando was arrested in Nairobi on last month. Mr Joseph Irungu and journalist Jacque Maribe have been charged with the murder.