Nigeria: Dangote Hires 15 Professors for Kano Varsity

Kano — In a major move towards improving the learning capacity of the Kano University of Science and Technology, Africa's richest man and business mogul, Aliko Dangote, has committed to sponsor the recruitment of 15 professors from anywhere in the world to join the team of lecturers in the college.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Musa Alhaji, said the businessman, who is the Chancellor of the university has, apart from sponsoring the employment of the 15 professors, promised to offset the salaries and all entitlements of the professors for eight years.

In the same vein, the vice chancellor explained that Dangote has already acquired 15 plots of land to build housing units for the professors so that accommodation and other shelter needs would be taken care off.

He said the business mogul also, in his capacity as the chancellor of the institution, is making moves to connect the institution with the national grid, a project that is expected to cost him over N200 million. And for ease of sanitary issues, two industrial boreholes with the capacity of serving 30,000 students is also part of the structures listed to be built. At the moment, the collage has 16,000 students.

According to him, Dangote has also acquired a piece of land to build a 500 capacity hostel for male and female students, even as he has put in place a blueprint for agricultural development of the university with a target of gathering one million farmers from across the northern region who specialize in sugarcane, soya bean rice and fish farming.

The Vice Chancellor said the university has similarly secured the accreditation of 21 of its new programmes with 14 full accreditations and two interim accreditations.

He said, "Plans are also underway to established three additional faculties of pharmaceutical, veterinary and medical sciences. The first two are scheduled to kick off next year, while the last one will see the light of the day in 2020."