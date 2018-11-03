3 November 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Dutchman Accused of Raping Three Girls Denied Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

A Dutch national who was arrested on Thursday in Kasarani after being on the run for two years has been denied bail by a Nairobi court.

Hans Egon Dieter Vriens, who is accused of defiling three girls aged eight, nine and ten in Nairobi in 2016, pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Vriens was arrested by detectives from the Child Protection Unit and Transnational Organized Crime Unit and was charged with three counts of defilement and two additional counts of committing an indecent act.

FOUND IN A CLOSET

Prosecution asked the court not to grant the accused bail saying he has been hiding for the last two years and was found hiding in a vacant house in a closet.

The court also heard how the accused changed his known residence and could not be traced even through his mobile phone.

The Dutchman was denied bail until the minors testify.

ILLEGAL STAY

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mr Vriens's passport number is unknown and he could be staying in the country illegally.

In 2002, Vriens was arrested and charged before a magistrate's court in Nairobi after he allegedly sexually assaulted another girl, 14, in Donholm Estate.

Kenya

Families in Police Killings Case Say Lives in Danger

Families of teenagers who were killed by police in Mombasa are living in fear, claiming that they have received threats… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.