Kenya: Governor Sonko to Unveil Five New Cabinet Executives

Nairobi residents will next week know the new faces in Governor Mike Sonko's executive cabinet.

Nairobi County Public Service Board chair Mr Philip Kungu is set to hand over a report on the applicants for the five cabinet slots advertised by City Hall last month.

Mr Kungu said the report, which will include the number and gender of individuals who have applied for the positions, will be handed over to Governor Sonko next week.

"We have to give him a report on the applications, how many were received and then he will decide on the next course of action. The Board will meet to prepare the report and present it to the governor in the course of next week. The report is only on the applications received and not any other recommendations," said Mr Kungu on Friday.

NOTABLE INDIVIDUALS

The chair refused to budge on the identity of any notable individuals who have applied for the positions.

"Even if I had it, that is information that we would first share with the governor and not with the public as we were doing it (the advertisement) for him as the appointing authority," he said.

In October, City Hall advertised invited applications for five county executive positions with the deadline for submission set for October 16, 2018.

The advert followed a formal request by Governor Sonko to the Board of his intention to recruit new cabinet executives as per the Constitution of Kenya 2010 Article 179 and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012 Section 35.