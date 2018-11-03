3 November 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Miguna in Rare Praise of Sonko as He Tackles Odinga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has for once extended praise to his rival Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Taking to his Twitter page, Miguna lauded Governor Sonko for 'extending a helping hand' to sickly former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng.

Miguna however blasted Nasa leader Raila Odinga for doing nothing to aid Conjestina who is in dire need of medical attention.

Let me thank @MikeSonko for extending a helping hand to Conjestina Achieng' who hails from a REGION that @RailaOdinga - a looting billionaire coward - and his killing machines, have reduced to conditions that are unfit even for wild beasts. #SonkoRescuesCongestina

- Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) November 2, 2018

Miguna's sentiments on Sonko marks a climb down from his fierce criticism against the Governor.

During the 2017 elections campaign, Miguna, who was one of Sonko's opponents for Nairobi's gubernatorial seat, often described Sonko using libelous terms, stating that he was 'unfit' to lead Nairobi.

Sonko would later respond by nominating Miguna as his deputy following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe. The nomination was shot down by the Nairobi County Assembly.

Kenya

Families in Police Killings Case Say Lives in Danger

Families of teenagers who were killed by police in Mombasa are living in fear, claiming that they have received threats… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.