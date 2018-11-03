Tanzania, Rwanda Agree to Tighten Border Security

Bukoba — TANZANIA and Rwanda have unanimously agreed to jointly fight cross-border crimes for the safety and security of their respective citizens, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro has disclosed.

IGP Sirro told reporters in Bukoba Municipality on Thursday that during the bilateral meeting held on the Tanzanian side of Rusumo Border Post, the two sides focused to strategise on cross-border policing matters. He also emphasised on the establishment of standard operating procedures for joint operations.

"As the Police, we have to be the face of our countries for our people to live happily. So, what our people need are not words but our actions. The modern security challenges, he observed, demand to open doors for strong bilateral and multilateral police cooperation and enhance exchange of best practices, joint operations and training, timely information sharing and exchange of criminals," IGP Sirro said.

According to IGP Sirro, there were increasing incidents of poaching of wild animals along the Kagera River thus calling for joint efforts to control the vice.

"The need to maintain security and stability in our nations and region calls for more cooperation in order to stay ahead of criminals. Increased production and export depends on security, which also attracts investment and facilitates development. Sharing of security information is paramount because we learn from each other," Sirro said.

Rwanda National Police (RNP) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dan Munyuza, on the other hand, observed that Rwanda and Tanzania do not only co-exist geographically as neighbours, but are also the same people who share common values and aspirations.

"These values shape our common interests and it's Rwanda's priority to advance bilateral security cooperation in order to combine efforts against cross-border and transnational organised crimes for the benefit of our people," Munyuza said.

Significantly, he said, such security collaboration is important for the regional development agenda.

He, however, highlighted five major security concerns which require concerted efforts; radicalisation and terrorism, human and drug trafficking, road safety and tracking of fugitives.

The Governor of Eastern Province, Fred Mufurukye, noted that such engagements promote good policing.

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Brig Gen Marco Gaguti, thanked RNP and Rwanda in general for their quick response to put out fire on the Tanzanian side of Rusumo when petroleum trucks collided recently.

The meeting was in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two police forces in September 2012 that highlights major areas of cooperation, including exchange of information on criminals, expertise and joint training and operations, especially against narcotic drugs, among others.

A report presented during the bilateral meeting shows that cross-border crimes between the two countries over the past nine months reduced by 26.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The two forces also conducted joint operations in Kagera Region largely to destroy cannabis gardens and arrest drug dealers. About 26 cows that were stolen in Tanzania last year were also intercepted in Rwanda and handed over to the rightful owner.

Rwanda and Tanzania are among the 15 Countries from the Eastern and Southern Africa under the Usalama (safety) operation-an Interpol supported operation targeting a range of transnational crimes such as human and drug trafficking, wild life crimes, smuggling of minerals and trafficking of small arms and light weapons.