Zimbabwe: Govt Vows 'Full Wrath of the Law' Against Polluters

Government will soon start prosecuting individuals and organisations for environmental pollution as the country looks to curb the outbreak of diseases such as cholera which recently claimed more than 50 lives nationwide.

This was confirmed by environment and tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira at a recent clean-up campaign held in Harare.

"My ministry is ready to ensure that polluters of the environment through littering and dumping are prosecuted while promoting sustainable waste management practices," said Mupfumira.

"May I also remind all waste generators that waste bins must be available and emptied at designated places ... failure to do so my ministry, will be left with no option except to unleash the full wrath of the law to all violators of the law."

The minister also called for the phasing out of plastic products in the country in-line with global trends.

"It also time that the nation should start reducing the amount of plastic that we use in our daily activities as a phase out of plastic is coming.

"Globally there is a strong position on the complete ban of single use of plastic products."

Commending the clean-up campaign; Mupfumira said; "Such efforts will remain cherished as it averts a possible health hazards which can easily befall on us as a nation.

"The recent cholera outbreak, where precious lives were lost is nothing but an indicator inaction by all of us to sustainably manage our waste.

"Indeed, our constitution provides the environmental rights which every person should enjoy by living in a clean, safe and healthy environment.

"Our participation in this clean-up campaign today, is a fulfilment of this constitutional provision and a clean environment attracts to tourists and help enhance brand Zimbabwe."