Kenyatta's Restive Mt Kenya Base Wants Clarity on His Succession

opinion

Uhuru Kenyatta is plainly playing a double game when he criticises politicians for indulging in 2022 succession talk. When his "brother" Raila Odinga plunged directly into the referendum issue not too long ago, and made the remarkable declaration that amending the Constitution was part and parcel of the "Handshake" deal, Uhuru never contradicted him.

FIFTH COLUMN

Mystery still surrounds the "Handshake". Uhuru's Mt Kenya bloc particularly wants clarity about his 2022 intentions. When he visited Nyeri last Thursday to open the hub market in Karatina, he met more than 70 MPs from the larger Mt Kenya region at a closed session at the Regional Commissioner's house, where his annoyance about "politicking" was interpreted to be directed at a circle of MPs from the region who act as a fifth column for the Deputy President.

DUAL CARD

He deliberately avoided revealing to them who was his choice of successor. He had equally been ambiguous when he previously toured Nandi and Bomet counties. I sense Uhuru playing a dual card. One is to deflect the implied import of the "Handshake," for now. The other is to camouflage his succession plans. Both, in the fullness of time, may amount to the same thing.

PRIME MINISTER

There is so far no clear consensus on what exactly the intended constitutional changes will involve. However, when Raila's foot soldiers root for a parliamentary system, it is obvious the post of prime minister is in play. This has got the DP and his people mightily worried. And, I must add, with good reason. His boss has not really gone out of his way to stamp out the referendum chatter, which has since mutated into a growing chorus by a cross-section of politicians, political parties, churches and certain NGOs. Baringo Senator Gideon Moi amplified the same during a notable tour of Baba's Nyanza base last weekend. He used the curious word "inevitable" for the referendum.

SUSPICIONS

During his Nyeri visit, Uhuru made a big show of telling off his Mt Kenya backyard about falling into succession politics, but apparently he was putting on the brakes while at the same time putting up appearances. Everything, it seems, is about timing. Something is cooking, he seemed to be telling his base, and I will let you in at the right time. Central Kenya MPs had earlier held a caucus in Naivasha amid noises that they would make a bold statement about the 2022 succession. In the end, the spin that came out was that they were putting Uhuru on notice about less than optimal "development" in their region under his presidency. These MPs can be adept at swimming underwater, so to speak, and hiding what the real discussion points were. Nowadays, they don't give a damn that their meetings provoke agitated suspicions from politicians from other parts of the country.

STEWARDSHIP

There have been a number of big pointers in Mt Kenya politics recently. During the funeral of Kikuyu music icon Joseph Kamaru in Murang'a, veteran politician Maina Kamanda spoke forcefully in support of the "Handshake" and how Uhuru will not relinquish leadership of the Mt Kenya community even "if" he steps down from national leadership in 2022. He sounded like he was privy to something unknown to the crowd. Then last week in Nyeri, Governor Mutahi Kahiga made exactly the same point. For once, Uhuru took the cue and made it very clear that he will play a key role in his succession, and thereafter in the political stewardship of the Mt Kenya region. Likewise, Raila's followers have ruled out his exiting local politics despite his getting an African Union job. My own bet is he won't. Never mind that the DP's supporters would love it if he did.

PROLONG TENURE

I noted Uhuru's answer when CNN business anchor Richard Quest, in his recent interview with the President, asked him if he will seek to extend his term. Uhuru, with barely a pause, gave a pointed No. My guarded guess is that he is sincere. Regarding the pressure for constitutional changes, Uhuru told Quest that his understanding of the campaign was to reduce the costs associated with our current Constitution, not to prolong his tenure.

Most African presidents get irritated when asked about their succession plans. Yet it is a very important matter. Towards the close of his last term, Daniel arap Moi kept being pestered with the same question by the foreign media. Vexed beyond measure, he one time retorted, "I am not a child to be answering this question all the time."

BLIND LOYALTY

Uhuru is relatively young. Nobody really expects him, post-2022, to remain politically inert in the Mt Kenya region like his elderly predecessor Mwai Kibaki has become. Indeed, that continued community engagement will remain a potent tool to manipulate national politics with even when he vacates State House, rather like Raila does even when he is out of office. Still, Uhuru must not take things for granted. His backyard has a different ethos from that of blind loyalty.