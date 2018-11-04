3 November 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nasarawa Emir, Abubakar Umar II, Is Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abubakar Umar II, the Emir of Awe in Nasarawa State, is dead.

Yakubu Lamai, director general, strategic communication and press affairs to Governor Umaru Al-Makura confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

He said that the first class monarch died at the early hours of Saturday.

He said the royal father died at the age of 69 at a hospital in Abuja following a brief illness having spent 33 years on the throne.

Meanwhile, Mr. Al-Makura in a message described the passing of the traditional ruler as 'shocking', saying the monarch lived an exemplary life that fostered harmonious co-existence among his subjects and the state at large.

He enjoined the people of the state to use the death of the emir as an opportunity to forgive each other and strengthen peace in the state.

NAN reports that late Emir has been buried in Awe according to Islamic injunction. (NAN)

Nigeria

The Road to 2019 - Flashpoints to Watch (Viii)

With the uncertainty fever cascading the political turf, 2019 elections cannot be less interesting, writes Olawale… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.