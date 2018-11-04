Kenya: Two Students Drown in River Yala While Taking Selfie

Photo: Ondari Ogega/Daily Nation

A file photo of residents at a point where River Yala burst its banks.

Two students drowned in River Yala in Bondo, Siaya County, on Saturday.

They attended Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology and Bondo Technical Training Institute.

SELFIE

Jaramogi university Vice Chancellor Stephen Agong' said the two drowned while taking a selfie.

"Quite unfortunate indeed. The two students - one male from Jaramogi and the other a female from Bondo Technical, were taking a selfie at the river bank when the incident occurred," Prof Agong' said.

He said they were yet to receive other information.

Bondo police boss Harriet Kinya said a team of officers was sent to the location for investigations.