3 November 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Moves to Clip Chiwenga's Power

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
President Constantino Chiwenga (left) with President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
By Costa Nkomo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has repealed Statutory Instrument 96 of 2018 which had been designed to award Vice President Constantino Chiwenga with powers to oversee the defense and war veterans, a move widely seen as calculated to elbow out the powerful former Army General.

According to SI 214 of 2018, "Assignment of Functions (Vice President and Minister responsible) for the Ministry of Defense and War Veterans Affairs) Notice 2018 published in Statutory Instrument 96 of 2018 is hereby repealed."

Chiwenga who was the key player in a military coup that displaced former President, Mr Robert Mugabe last year had remained in charge of the military and war veterans.

The latest development could be revealing of the fissures within the ruling party and Mnangagwa's insecurity- hence the decision to make sure his powerful deputy does not continue to handle military issues.

Writing on his Twitter yesterday, United Kingdom based lecturer Alex Magaisa described the SI 214/2018 as significant as it takes away Chiwenga's control of the military.

"This statutory instrument is more significant than it looks. This is President Mnangagwa's latest move to completely remove the principal author of the coup (VP Chiwenga) from any official role over the military. VP is down from overseeing the military to "research and procurement," Magaisa said.

"First he took away the Ministry of Defense and gave it to Oppah. Now he has taken away the Ministry from the areas that Chiwenga oversees. Instead, the VP has been shunted to oversee "procurement and research". The only sweetener is he will have oversight tenders authority," he added.

Short lived Communications Taskforce Chair in the ministry of Finance Gerald Mutumanje added that the SI214/2018 reduced Chiwenga's meaningful powers.

"Essentially President has stripped The VP of any meaningful powers. The President has stripped the Vice President of any meaningful powers! So the question is what power does the Vice President have? None Really. I'm not the one who did it, I just the one who said it," he said.

Zimbabwe

Govt Vows 'Full Wrath of the Law' Against Polluters

Government will soon start prosecuting individuals and organisations for environmental pollution as the country looks to… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.