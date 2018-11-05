Nigeria: Why Victor Moses Is Not Featuring for My Chelsea - Sarri

Victor Moses was important for two seasons under former Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, but has been degraded to a training material since the appointment of Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian has come out with an assessment on the 27-year-old winger who recently retired from the Nigeria national team.

"I don't know if they will stay", Sarri told the BBC on the duo of Moses and Danny Drinkwater.

"Moses is more suitable for playing like a wing back than like a winger, or a full-back." These positions were justified in Conte's 4-3-3 formation but are not applicable to Sarri's 4-3-2-1 formation that has used to lead Chelsea to an unbeaten start to the season.

"They have to improve, but the characteristics are a little bit different. The situation is that Drinkwater for me is not suitable for a midfield with two midfielders. I told him two months ago what I think."

Sarri believes the situation of both players will become clearer in the January transfer window even though the team will be rotated as the matches come thick and fast.

"Of course, if you look to December, January - we will need to change the team for the Premier League because there will be matches every three days. So, we will need to change there too, of course," Sarri added.

Moses has played just 26 minutes in the EPL this season compared to 2498 minutes in the 2016/17 league-winning season.