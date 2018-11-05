4 November 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: KCSE Exams Set to Start Monday Amid Tight Security

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Joseph Kanyi/Daily Nation
Teachers and principals collect Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams outside the Nyeri Central Sub-County headquarters on November 5, 2018.

Nairobi — This year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will start tomorrow in schools countrywide.

Students have been undertaking practicals which are usually administered two weeks before the actual main papers.

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), a total of 1.6 million candidates will sit for the theory papers set to end on the 28th of this month.

The examination body's chairman George Magoha has assured that there will be no delays during the exercise, which is likely to face challenges in parts of the country due heavy rains--particularly in the coastal region and parts of eastern.

The candidates will start off with Mathematics Alternative A and B, and Chemistry Paper 1 and 2.

On Tuesday, the students will sit for their English functional skills, hearing impaired, comprehension, literary appreciation and grammar.

Rehearsals for the papers were conducted last week on Thursday and according to the education ministry, everything has been put in place to ensure the exercise proceeds with no hiccups.

More on This

TSC Acts Tough as KCSE Exams Start

A teacher has been sacked and 45 others suspended for up to six months in connection with irregularities in last year's… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.