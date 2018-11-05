Kenya: UK Chronicle - Gor Enjoy Goodison Matchday

Liverpool — Gor Mahia's second day in Liverpool, United Kingdom on Saturday started off at Everton's Finch Farm training ground, but definitely, the biggest agenda on the day was getting the match-day experience when the hosts took on Brighton Hove & Albion at their Goodison Park home-ground in an English Premier League match.

Everton won 3-1 with Brazilian wonder-kid hitting a goal in either half and captain of the day Shemus Coleman adding on a third with a sublime low drive as the Toffees continued with their good run going to ninth in the league standings.

It was a match that Everton fans described as the best season, with one of the journalists attached to Everton and working for the Liverpool Echo describing the second half as the best he has seen the Blues play in a long while.

All this action, Gor and the accompanying group of journalists and SportPesa officials watched from the Bullens Road Stand, mixing in with the fans and soaking in the atmosphere at the iconic grounds.

Players watched keenly, analyzing every move and thinking of what to do on Tuesday night to counter the crisp-passing and swift Evertonians.

"It is great watching them play live. It is our first time watching an English Premier League game and it is truly a great feeling," goalkeeper Shabaan Odhoji said.

Prior to the match, the entire visiting Kenyan contingent went into the fanzone, mixing up with the fans for pre-match fun and activities.

After that, they all headed pitch-side for a great experience, standing beside the immaculate Goodison Park Turf as the players warmed up, soaking in the match-day experience.

From there, the team headed to the Bullens Road Stand to catch the game.

On this day, it wasn't such a noisy day for the Everton fans who watched the game chilled out and only erupted when Richarlison broke the deadlock. When Brighton equalized, the away team stand erupted while the rest of the stadium sunk into silence.

But the noise lit up in the second half, the fans chanting up the players in a bid to push them and get a win. It worked with Coleman scoring his first goal in over a year and Richarlison adding up for his brace.

Almost 38,000 fans attended the game.