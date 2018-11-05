4 November 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria Records 8% Rise in Gas Production - NNPC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Adugbo

A total of 230.35Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the country in July 2018, averaging a daily production of 7,678.17Million Standard Cubic Feet (mmscfd).

The sum represents 8.81 per cent increase compared to the previous month of June 2018.

This was contained in the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations report for July 2018.

The report indicated that for the period, July 2017 to July 2018, a total of 3,084.09BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,834.62mmscfd, while the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants stood at 744.86mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 2,898MW.

According to a statement by NNPC spokesman Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), contributed about 69.38 per cent, 21.69 per cent and 8.93 per cent respectively to the total national gas production in July.

A further breakdown of the numbers showed that out of the total volume of gas supplied in July 2018, 127.19BCF of gas was commercialized, comprising of 35.55BCF and 91.65BCF for the domestic and export market respectively.

This translates to a total supply of 1,184.81mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,055.00mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month, implying that 55.98 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized, while the balance of 44.02 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

Nigeria

Documents Show Govt Illegally Diverted U.S.$1.05 Billion NLNG Dividend

The federal government illegally diverted $1.05 billion (N378 billion at N360 to a dollar) sourced from the Nigerian… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.