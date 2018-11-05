Nigeria Records 8% Rise in Gas Production - NNPC

A total of 230.35Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the country in July 2018, averaging a daily production of 7,678.17Million Standard Cubic Feet (mmscfd).

The sum represents 8.81 per cent increase compared to the previous month of June 2018.

This was contained in the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations report for July 2018.

The report indicated that for the period, July 2017 to July 2018, a total of 3,084.09BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,834.62mmscfd, while the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants stood at 744.86mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 2,898MW.

According to a statement by NNPC spokesman Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), contributed about 69.38 per cent, 21.69 per cent and 8.93 per cent respectively to the total national gas production in July.

A further breakdown of the numbers showed that out of the total volume of gas supplied in July 2018, 127.19BCF of gas was commercialized, comprising of 35.55BCF and 91.65BCF for the domestic and export market respectively.

This translates to a total supply of 1,184.81mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,055.00mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month, implying that 55.98 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized, while the balance of 44.02 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.