Kenya: Kahata Will Cause Everton Problems - Yakubu

Liverpool — Everton legend and former Nigerian international Yakubu Ayegbeni has picked out creative midfielder Francis Kahata as the man to watch when Gor Mahia takes on his former club in a friendly match at Goodison Park on Tuesday.

Ayegbeni watched Kahata star for Gor during the SportPesa Super Cup in June in Nakuru and has admitted he was blown away by the former Thika United man's artistry with the ball and notes if given space, he will be the man to engineer a victory for Gor against Everton.

"There's the number 8 guy with dreadlocks... Kahata... I do like him a lot the way he plays. He is really good I think he is gonna cause trouble on Tuesday. The way he plays and controls the game, its gonna be hard to mark him," the Nigerian international said.

Yakubu said Kahata is like the conductor in an orchestra who dictates how the music flows and notes he will make a huge difference on a good day against the Toffees.

He also expects Gor to cause problems to Everton despite the huge difference in pedigree between the two sides, Everton currently enjoying some good form with a run of four wins in five games.

"They are a more physical side and the defense is more aggressive and more determined because they want to play. In midfield they are really a good side as well," Yakubu added.

The ex-striker who played for Everton from 2007-2011 has meanwhile challenged the Gor Mahia players to take the opportunity and market themselves to the rest of the world reiterating the words spoken by Everton defender Seamus Coleman.

"It's a great opportunity for these guys to come all the way from Kenya and they will never get this kind of opportunity in life. They should take it and make it count. It won't be easy but it is a chance that so many people who played football all their lives never had even to leave their country,"

"This is a great experience for these young boys to learn and they need to take it because they might never get it in their lives. They need more determination than ever to give everything though it might just be a friendly game," he further stated.

Gor Mahia lost to Everton 2-1 in their first meeting last year July in Tanzania with the Merseyside club having just started their pre-season. This time round though, they meet a more fitter side enjoying the form of their lives and playing some beautiful football.

Gor have just finished a successful Kenyan Premier League campaign where they won a record 17th title with six matches to spare and reached the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup for the first time in their history.

They only missed a quarter final spot by a point.