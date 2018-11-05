5 November 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria Sweeps Titles At ITF Wheelchair Tennis Futures

Alex Adewale and Kafayat Omisore emerged champions of the men's and women's singles of the Puma ITF Wheelchair Tennis Futures in Abuja over the weekend.

The winning outing marked a glorious return of Nigeria to the international stage after a few years of absence due to financial challenges.

Adewale, a London 2012 Paralympian defeated Kenyan top seed, Peter Naveh 6-1, 6-0 while Omisore also got the better of Jane Ndenga of Kenya 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Prior to the final on Saturday at the National Tennis Centre, Package B, National Stadium, Abuja, Adewale had paired two-time Paralympian Wasiu Yusuf to claim the doubles title at the expense of Kenyan duo of Peter Naveh and Collins Omonde while Omisore also teamed up with Kemi Oluwasegun to beat Ndenga, who paired Nigerian Foluke Shodehinde, to clinch the women's doubles crown of the $3, 000 prize-money event.

Former NTF President, Sani Ndanusa, who facilitated the tournament and also footed the bills of the players, pledged to ensure that Nigeria consolidates on the success recorded in the tournament stressing that the resounding success ensured Nigeria reclaimed its status as a leading force in the sport in Africa.

He hinted that the players would be motivated to ensure they put up a similar display at the African Championship billed for Accra Ghana in February 2019.

The Nigerian team was represented by 10 male and 5 female players with all but Adewale and Yusuf, making their debut in international tournament.

