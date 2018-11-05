Nigeria: Chelsea Manager Explains Why Victor Moses Is Out of Favour

Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, explained at the weekend why Nigerian international Victor Moses is out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Blues defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 yesterday without even list Victor Moses amongst the reserved players.

Two goals from Alvarro Morata and a third from Pedro gave the London team maximum three points to move to the second spot on the English Premier League

Aside Moses, England midfielder Danny Drinkwater who moved from Leicester City to Chelsea for £35 million under Antonio Conte is in the same boat as Moses. Drinkwater hasn't featured since coming off the bench in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Sarri however explained why the duo are not featuring much in the early stages of his tenure as manager of the club.

"Moses is more suitable for playing wing back than like a winger or a full back, I think. I don't know (if they have a future). They have to improve but their characteristics are a little bit different," Sarri told reporters.

"I think the situation is that Drinkwater for me is not suitable for a midfield with two other midfielders. I told him two months ago what I think."

Moses is rumoured to be unhappy about his status at the club and could set to leave the former Premier League champions in January.

He has been linked with a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United and a return to his former club, Crystal Palace.

Chelsea face Crystal Palace on Sunday in the Premier League as they aim to extend their unbeaten run in the competition to 11 games.

Meanwhile, while Moses is going through the worst moment of his club football career, his teammate at the Super Eagles, Alex Iwobi, has again been praised by Arsenal boss, Unai Emery, after the London Gunners drew 1-1 with Liverpool at the weekend.

Iwobi threaded the assist for Alexandre Lacazette to draw Arsenal level against Liverpool on Saturday night.

Emery said the Nigeria star can do more after he again impacted on the game against Liverpool.

"Iwobi can impact hard on a match... This impact in some moments like our goal (vs Liverpool) is important," the Arsenal manager remarked.

"His energy, his quality. He can improve, he can do better.

"He scored against Chelsea, I want him to be nearer the goal, having chances to score more. He can. He's very young."

Iwobi himself said Arsenal will take the point against unbeaten Liverpool.

"It was a terrific contest against Liverpool," he said.

"Lucky enough I was able to pull out an assist. We ought to have won the match and sealed a win over Liverpool from the first half, but a point is not as bad as losing," concludes Iwobi.