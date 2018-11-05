Kenya: Sandrafelis, Kiprotich Win Baringo Road Race

Nairobi — Pre-race favourites Africa Under-20 silver medallist Sandrafelis Chebet and defending champion Vincent Kiprotich lived up to the expectations of many to clinch the women's and men's 2018 Lotto Foundation Baringo 10km Road Race on Sunday.

Fresh from winning Isaiah Kiplagat Memorial Cross Country in Ndalat Nandi County, Sandrafelis ran a brilliant race, sticking with the leading pack for the first nine kilometers before shaking them off in the last kilometer to win the race in 33:34.05.

Sandrafelis, the Africa U20 silver medallist in the 5000m and 3000m, beat her training partner, reigning world under-20 champion in 5000m Beatrice Chebet to second place.

Chebet returned a time of 33:47.16 ahead of Antonina Kwambai who was third in 34:00:35.

Speaking after the race, Sandrafelis admitted that she is enjoying top form, and this was part of her preparations for the forthcoming World Cross Championships in March next year in Denmark.

"I am currently enjoying top form and I am glad I achieved my target of winning the race. The competition was tough, and I had to give it my all especially in the last kilometer," Sandrafelis, who is a former World Under-18 silver medallist in 2000m steeplechase, said.

Chebet on her part said she is happy to have participated in a senior race and finished second.

"I'm happy my training partner won the race. We prepared well with her and I'm using the races to prepare for the cross-country series as I hope to make Team Kenya to the World Cross Country Championships," she said.

Both athletes are training in Londiani in Kericho County and are expected to feature in this season Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country series.

-Men's race-

In the corresponding men's race, Kiprotich from Elgeyo Marakwet defended his title after winning in 28:45.97.

Ezra Kipketer came in second in 29:22.95 while Gilbert Kimunyan sealed the podium in 29:24.97.

Kiprotich said he was using the race to prepare for the cross series.

"The race was tough but I'm happy I defended my title. I want to be in the Kenya team to the World Cross Country Championships and this is part of my build up for the series," said the athlete.

In the 6km girls cross country, Agnes Jebet won the race in 19:51.16 ahead of Zenah Jemutai who clocked 20:13.98 while Deborah Chemutai was in third place in 20:17.08.

In the boys 6km, Gideon Rono led in 17:18.81 ahead of Kelvin Kibiwott who ran 17:29.73. Abel Kiplimo sealed the podium three in 17:32.29.

The race was also sponsored by Kenya Tourism Fund.

RESULTS

10KM MEN

Vincent Kiprotich 28:45.97

Ezra Kipketer 29:22.95

Gilbert Kimunyan 29:24.97

Josphat Kiptis 29:31.50

Nicodemus Kipkurui 29:33.83

10KM WOMEN

Sandrafelis Chebet 33:34.05

Beatrice Chebet 33:47.16

Antonina Kwambai 34:00.35

Beatrice Mutai 34:30.20

Joyleen Koima 34:51.35

6KM BOYS

Gedion Rono 17:18.81

Kelvin Kibiwott 17:29.73

Abel Kiplimo 17:32.29

Kibet Biwott 17:39.56

Brimin Kipruto 17:45.54

6KM GIRLS

Agnes Jebet 19:51.16

Zenah Jemutai 20:13.98

Deborah Chemutai 20:17.08

Mercy Chepkorir 20:23:32

Caroline Kiprop 20:27:02