4 November 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ovella Leads Foreign Based Players in Emerging Stars Team

Nairobi — Ovella Ochieng who plies his trade in Sweden is among five foreign based players named in the Kenya football Under-23 team to face their Mauritius counterparts in an African U23 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier slated for November 14.

Head coach Francis Kimanzi has also named England based duo of Jonah Ayunga and Henry Ochieng and Georgia based Alwyn Tera. Also, in the squad is Harambee Stars lanky defender Joseph Okumu.

Earlier on Sunday, a provisional squad of 57 players, who had undergone a two-day assessment for possible inclusion into the team, was trimmed to an 18-man final squad that is set to report camp on Friday, November 9.

Kenya, who are also known as the Emerging Stars, will kick-off their campaign at home in two weeks time at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani before jetting out to Mauritius for the return leg set to be played on November 18.

The winner of the clash on aggregate will proceed to the second round, with a third round also in line.

The final tourney set to be played in November 2019 in Egypt will act as a qualifier to the 2020 Olympics.

Foreign Based Players

Joseph Okumu (Defender: Real Monarchs, USA), Alwyn Tera (Midfielder: FC Saburtalo, Georgia), Henry Ochieng (Midfielder: Braintree Town, England), Jonah Ayunga (Forward: Sutton United, England), Ovella Ochieng (Forward: Vasalund, Sweden)

Kenya

