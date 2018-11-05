4 November 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jail Athletes Caught Doping, AK President Says

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei believes drug cheats should be jailed.

And that's not all. He also suggests that any athlete found guilty of doping should be sacked from their day job. Most Kenyan athletes serve in the disciplined forces.

He spoke during a visit at the National Assembly's Sports, Tourism and Culture Committee.

He said; "Doping should be criminalized in this country. An athlete has gone through the whole process provided for in the Anti-Doping Act, and is employed in government or any parastatal should no longer exist in that employment because it is a criminal act."

"We are also recommending that the government should actually take athletes who dope to court because if any other drugs are not allowed in this country and this banned substances have, they should now be criminalized and take them to court like any other."

Tuweii's sentiments come at a time Kenya's reputation as a sporting powerhouse is under serious threats owing to the consistent cases implicating athletes in doping.

Some of the prominent athletes who have recently been found guilty of doping include Rita Jeptoo, Matthew Kisorio, Elizabeth Muthoka, Joyce Zachary, Asbel Kiprop, Jemima Sumgong and Emily Chebet.

Kenya

Ghost of Hague Court Still Haunts DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto's State House ambitions may face more hurdles should the ghosts of the 2007/8… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.