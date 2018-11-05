South Africa: Mzansi Says Goodbye to King B

5 November 2018

For Mzansi’s favourite blouse-wearer, King B, it was a case of so close yet so far when he missed out on a Top 3 spot and a trip to Dubai. This, after a record 16-and-a-half million votes over the past week; proof that voting is reaching fever pitch.

Before Proverb announced who would be leaving the Idols stage, all four contenders got a chance to perform a duet with one of the show’s alumni. Season 8 winner Khaya Mthethwa was paired with Yanga to deliver the Disney classic, 'Beauty and the Beast'. Randall awarded it “the most appropriate song” for the teenager, while Unathi called it her “duet of the night”.

King B and Season 11 runner-up, Mmatema, had a pitch-perfect match when they sang 'Smother', a hate-to-love-you original by last season’s winner Paxton and Craig Lucas. Unathi loved it for being “soulful, sexy and sensuous”.

Season 11 winner Karabo was matched up with Thando for the romantic, 'The Closer I Get to You'. The belter and the delicate crooner had Somizi “hypnotised” and the rest of the judges giving their approval.

Multi-award winner and former contestant, Amanda Black, took to the stage with Thato for 'Ngamthanda Umuntu', a pairing Randall called “salt and vinegar”. “It’s something you don’t expect to work but it does,” he said.

For Round Two, the Top Three chose a song by their own musical idol.

Thando brought fire to the stage with her performance of Justin Bieber’s 'Never Say Never'. Her fierce act had the judges showering her with praises. “It’s beautiful watching you finally believe in your emotions and performance, because the voice has never been in question,” complimented Unathi.

Thato chose Vusi Nova’s 'Thandiwe', which Somizi called impeccable. Added Randall: “In 10 years’ time you’re still going to be around, and your versatility is what will keep you here.”

Yanga closed off the show with Khaya Mthethwa’s 'Mkulumsebenzi'. The judges loved her ability to seamlessly move from one style to another, and Somizi encouraged her to keep coming with guns blazing.

Next week, Mzansi will find out who will face off in the finale between Thando, Thato and Yanga. If you want your fave showered in confetti soon, you best get those thumbs working!

