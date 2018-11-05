Kenya: Gor Plot Everton Upset in Second Meeting

Gor Mahia players arrived in England on Friday night and were joined by coach Dylan Kerr at the the Goodison Park stands to watch Everton dispatch Brighton 3-1 in an English Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Kenyan side had earlier on trained at the English club's Finch Farm training ground as part of their adaptation program in the UK.

These two occasions are certain to offer the Kenyan champions an ideal sneak preview of what to expect ahead of Tuesday's friendly match versus The Toffees at the same venue.

The winning team in this 10pm kick-off will be crowned SportPesa Trophy champion.

K'Ogalo and the Toffees will be meeting for the second time in as many years.

The first encounter between these two clubs, held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in July last year, ended 2-1 in favour of the English side - a result decorated by a stunning strike from Wayne Rooney.

"Their players are very strong... and fast, especially in decision making," Gor Mahia's Burundian forward Francis Mustafa observed following Saturday's win.

"The pitch is also in very good condition so I can slide in for a tackle without fear of getting an injury. I was most impressed with the players' fitness levels, especially what they are capable of doing over 90 minutes."

Meanwhile, Everton fullback Seamus Coleman, who scored against Brighton, says they will not take the Kenyan side lightly when they clash at Goodison Park.

"We are looking forward to the game and are ready to welcome them (Gor Mahia) at Goodison Park. This will be a great opportunity for the Kenyans to show their talent and skill for anyone who will be watching," the 30-year old explained.

"It is a game we won't take lightly."

This match has however attracted the interest of many local football fans, most of whom are keen to see how their Kenyan stars will fare against one of the top teams in the world's most popular league.

Kerr has also hinted that a number of European scouts will be available to watch the Kenyan team with a view of snapping some of the talents who will impress.

Should he feature, Brazil forward Richarlison - who netted a brace in the win against Brighton - will without doubt the players to watch for the host team alongside compatriot Bernard.

Kerr will look to Mustafa, Rwandan import Jacques Tuyisenge - who scored when these two teams met last year - new signing Shafiq Batambuze, captain Harun Shakava and marauding fullback Karim Niziyigimana to deliver against Marco Silva's charges.

Gor earned the right to compete in this fixture after beating Tanzania's Simba 2-0 in the final of the SportPesa Super Cup held at the Afraha stadium, Nakuru in June.