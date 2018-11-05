Kenya: KPA Launch Title Defence in Style

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men and women teams picked routine wins in Game One of their Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League quarter final playoff matches against United States International University (USIU) and Kenyatta University's Oryx respectively at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Sunday.

KPA women made light work of Oryx beating them 60-33 after leading 21-06 in the first quarter and 32-12 at the break. Annrose Mandela, who is enjoying good form, scored 12 points while Linet Atieno had nine. Beryl Milungo scored nine points for the students who now travel to Mombasa next weekend for Game Two.

The men's encounter saw Job Byron score a game high 20 points but could not help USIU-A Tigers past KPA who beat them 69-55 after leading 25-21 at the break.

Victor Bosire and Dick Aran scored 16 and 10 points respectively for KPA while Derrick Juma added another 10 points for the students who like Oryx also travel to Mombasa for Game Two next weekend.

Meanwhile, University of Nairobi's Terror became the first team to qualify for the Division One playoff semi-finals after seeing off Zetech University's Titans in Game Two at the same venue.

Terror, who had won game one 45-36 in a match played at the USIU Outdoor Courts on Saturday, stepped up the tempo in the closely contested match to emerge 54-48 winners.

"This was a very crucial and sweet win for us because Zetech was the top ranked team (in the regular season) and beating them means we have one foot in the finals," said Terror coach Eugene Genga.

Terror took a 16-07 lead in the first quarter before slipping in the second which Zetech University won 13-07 for a 23-20 score at the breather.

Pharez Adala, who had a good afternoon, ensured Terror drew 16-16 in a highly competitive third quarter. A 13-11 score in a nervy fourth quarter handed Terror, who are seeking a return to the top tier after a four-year absence, the win.

Adala had 14 points while Vitalis Wahome managed nine in this game that saw Raymond Wanjohi score game high 19 points for Titans.