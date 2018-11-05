4 November 2018

Kenya: Keitany Clinches Fourth New York Marathon Title

By Ayumba Ayodi

Mary Keitany is the 2018 women's New York Marathon Champion.

She clocked 2:22:52 to finish first ahead of compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot who clocked 2:26:02.

Keitany pulled away after the 28km mark before gliding on to win her fourth New York City Marathon with the second fastest time on the course.

Keitany shook off Ethiopians Netsanet Gudeta and Rahma Tusa while approaching the 28km before going on to win in 2 hours 22 minutes and 52 seconds.

The time was the second fastest time falling short of Kenya's Margaret Okayo's course record time victory of 2:22:31 in 2003.

Keitany - who won on the course back-to-back in 2014, 2015 and 2016 - claimed the London Marathon victory last year in all women's World Record time of 2:17:01.

The reigning London Marathon champion Kenya Vivian Cheruiyot, rallied from fourth place at the 30km mark and one minute off the pace, to finish second in 2:26:02 as the defending champion Shalane Flanagan from the USA, settled third in 2:26:20.

The women hit the half way mark in a group in 1:15:49 before Keitany, Gudeta and Tusa broke away from the park, passing the 25km mark 1:28:23.

Keitany and Tusa would then leave Gudeta but its Keitany, who opened up 16 seconds lead from Tula, passing the 30km mark in 1:43:42.

Keitany was flying, hitting the 35km point in 1:59:16 as she gained a one minute and 49 seconds lead from Tusa as Cheruiyot went to third place one minute and 56 seconds off the pace.

As Keitany hit 40km in 2:15:29, Cheruiyot moved to second, behind with almost three minutes as Flanagan came in third.

