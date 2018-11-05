Kenya: Tundo Mulls Shot at African Championship Title

Multiple Kenya National Rally and Safari Rally champion Carl Tundo is contemplating tackling all the rounds of the African Rally Championship.

"I am in discussions to do the ARC championship but have not committed yet. It has always been on my bucket list. But it is a huge commitment, not just financially. Let's see what happens," said Tundo, the four-time KNRC and five times Safari Rally winner.

The 2019 season is expected to start in February. The calendar will have six rounds - in South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

Tundo has never done an ARC event outside Kenya.

Tundo, who will turn 45 years next month, added: "It would be great to add the ARC title if my plans allow. I have won five Safari Rallies. I started rallying in the early '90s in an old Subaru Leone and only did three events and retired in them all.

"I remember I rolled in one of them while trying to avoid a cyclist near Kakamega in the middle of the night."

The ARC has been dominated by Kenyan drivers with Don Smith, Jasi Chatthe and Manvir Baryan showing off their talents in South Africa, Zambia, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

The current Kabras Sugar-sponsored Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 driver, who clinched the 2018 KNRC title after victory in the Eldoret Rally last month, is now getting ready for the Guru Nanak Rally in Nairobi. The event will be run on November 17 and 18 and will be the last round of the 2018 Kenya National Rally Championship.

The crew, has also won the Safari, KMSC and Rally Sport Club (RSC) and the Nanyuki rallies to extend their overall lead in the 2018 Kenya National Rally Championship to 169 points.