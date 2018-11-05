Kenya: Congo Boys Still Top Despite Draw

Favourites Congo Boys were held to a one-all draw by Mnarani United from Kilifi in their National Division Two Northern Zone League match at Serani Sports Ground in Mombasa over the weekend.

Congo will blame themselves for failing to win the game they dominated for large periods.

The home team took the lead in the second half through Anwar Abdulhakim with Musambai Klinsman equalising for the Kilifi-based side.

However, the draw did not affect Congo's position at the top of the standing as they increased their points tally to 54 from 28 matches.

Their closest challengers Kilifi All Stars were expected to play Sparki Youngsters Sunday.

Congo Boys head coach Yusuf Mohamed said they could have won the match by a bigger margin but their strikers failed to play it cool near their opponents' goal.

"We deserved to win but poor finishing cost us to surrender the two points," said Mohamed.

He also said their opponents scored through a defensive error.

"I can't blame my defenders because it is usual for making an error and our opponents took advantage of that to share the spoils," said the Congo tactician.

Mnarani United head coach Peter Odero praised his players for their fighting spirit to draw level after conceding what he said was a dubious penalty.

"I salute my players the way they fought after Congo took the lead and we deservedly equalised. We would have won the match had the referee not disallowing what was our genuine goal for offside," he said.

The game started at a cracking pace with both teams attacking with intent. Congo, missed two golden scoring opportunities in the first quarter.

Hussein Abdulmalik was put through by Ali Hassan in the 11th minute but blasted the ball wide. He wasteful Abdulkalik missed another sitter in the 15th minute when his slow shot was easily saved by Mnarani goalkeeper Nixon Chengo.

It was in the 54th minute that Congo took the lead when a Mnarani defender fouled Patrick Matano and Abdulmalik made no mistake from the spot.