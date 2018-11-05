4 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Congo Boys Still Top Despite Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Favourites Congo Boys were held to a one-all draw by Mnarani United from Kilifi in their National Division Two Northern Zone League match at Serani Sports Ground in Mombasa over the weekend.

Congo will blame themselves for failing to win the game they dominated for large periods.

The home team took the lead in the second half through Anwar Abdulhakim with Musambai Klinsman equalising for the Kilifi-based side.

However, the draw did not affect Congo's position at the top of the standing as they increased their points tally to 54 from 28 matches.

Their closest challengers Kilifi All Stars were expected to play Sparki Youngsters Sunday.

Congo Boys head coach Yusuf Mohamed said they could have won the match by a bigger margin but their strikers failed to play it cool near their opponents' goal.

"We deserved to win but poor finishing cost us to surrender the two points," said Mohamed.

He also said their opponents scored through a defensive error.

"I can't blame my defenders because it is usual for making an error and our opponents took advantage of that to share the spoils," said the Congo tactician.

Mnarani United head coach Peter Odero praised his players for their fighting spirit to draw level after conceding what he said was a dubious penalty.

"I salute my players the way they fought after Congo took the lead and we deservedly equalised. We would have won the match had the referee not disallowing what was our genuine goal for offside," he said.

The game started at a cracking pace with both teams attacking with intent. Congo, missed two golden scoring opportunities in the first quarter.

Hussein Abdulmalik was put through by Ali Hassan in the 11th minute but blasted the ball wide. He wasteful Abdulkalik missed another sitter in the 15th minute when his slow shot was easily saved by Mnarani goalkeeper Nixon Chengo.

It was in the 54th minute that Congo took the lead when a Mnarani defender fouled Patrick Matano and Abdulmalik made no mistake from the spot.

Kenya

Ghost of Hague Court Still Haunts DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto's State House ambitions may face more hurdles should the ghosts of the 2007/8… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.