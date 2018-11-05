Nigeria: FAO Seeks Inclusion of Nutrition Analysis in Masters' Degree Curriculum

Abuja — The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (UN-FAO) has called for partnership with the federal government and some universities on the inclusion of food and nutrition security analysis in their Master's Degree curriculum.

FAO Country Representative, Mr. Suffyan Koroma, made the appeal in Abuja at the presentation of October 2018 Cadre Harmonised (CH) Analysis Outcome for 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Koroma, who was represented by the FAO's Programme and Liaison Officer, Mr. Patrick David, explained that the inclusion of analysis in the higher degree curriculum would facilitate the training of experts in food and nutrition analysis.

He said that the training of experts would also ensure the sustainability of the Cadre Harmonised Analysis and boost the gathering of data on food and nutrition in Nigeria.

According to him, "FAO Nigeria will continue to provide the technical support for the regular conduct of the Cadre Harmonised Analysis as well as the expansion of the process to the remaining states.

"We believe that there is also the need to increase the commitment of the states and federal government to financially support data collection," he said.

Koroma, however, pledged that the FAO would continue to support the government by providing emergency and resilient livelihood assistance, including nutritious food crops, cash crops and livestock.

The Cadre Harmonised Analysis is facilitated by FAO, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS).