5 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Afelokhai May Get a Look in As Eagles Open Camp in Asaba November 12

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christian Okpara

Enyimba of Aba Goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai is on Super Eagles coaches' radar and would be given a chance in the team after Nigeria's African Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa later this month. An official of the team, who pleaded anonymity, told The Guardian at the weekend that the coaches have noticed Afelokhai's exploits with Enyimba, especially during the club's campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup and would give the former Kano Pillars' man an opportunity to contest for the number one position soon.

He said, "Some members of the technical committee recently drew the coaches' attention to Afelokhai and I am sure the boy will get his chance in the Eagles soon.

"The argument is that if he is good enough to displace Ikechukwu Ezenwa as Enyimba's number one goalkeeper, there is no reason why he should not be in the national team when Ezenwa is there.

"However, the time is too short to include him in the team now, but the coaches have said they would give him a chance after our friendly against Uganda," he said.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will move their camp to Asaba in preparation for their African Nations Cup qualifier against South African scheduled for November 17 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. The team will depart for South Africa on November 16 aboard a chartered aircraft and then return to prepare for the friendly against Uganda, which will hold in Asaba three days later.

The Eagles normally camped at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, but the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has decided to use the Stephen Keshi Stadium for the friendly against the Ugandans.

The Asaba stadium recently hosted the Aiteo Cup final between eventual champions, Enugu Rangers and Kano Pillars and the NFF believe that with minor adjustments the venue would be ready for international matches.

Nigeria, who currently lead Group E of the African Nations Cup qualifying series, will qualify for the competition is they avoid defeat in South Africa.

South Africa beat Nigeria 2-0 in the first leg of the tie in Uyo and need another win to resuscitate their campaign for a slot in the 2019 AFCON after their shock draw with Seychelles last month.

Nigeria

Documents Show Govt Illegally Diverted U.S.$1.05 Billion NLNG Dividend

The federal government illegally diverted $1.05 billion (N378 billion at N360 to a dollar) sourced from the Nigerian… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.