5 November 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why APC Senators Refused to Remove Saraki As Senate President - Shehu Sani

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lois Ugbede

The senator representing Kaduna Central who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Shehu Sani, has revealed why his colleagues in the ruling APC backed out of a plot to remove the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Mr Sani, who is now a stalwart of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) after he lost out in getting the senatorial ticket of the APC, said the senators were unable to remove Mr Saraki because it was "constitutionally impossible".

The vocal lawmaker who spoke with reporters in Abuja on Sunday also said the ruling party did not have the number of lawmakers required (two-third majority) to carry out its plan.

Following the defection of the senate president from the ruling party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the APC leadership and some of its senators called for his resignation or forceful removal.

Mr Saraki's defection to the opposition was to seek the presidential ticket of the party which he eventually lost.

The APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was particularly vociferous in his threat to ensure Mr Saraki was removed if he did not resign.

Mr Saraki, however, vowed to remain in office saying he enjoys the support of majority of the senators.

The senators of the APC eventually dropped plans to remove Mr Saraki when the house finally resumed from a 10-week recess as nothing was said or done about it.

Mr Sani explained why the plan failed.

"It is technically impossible to remove Saraki because the APC does not have two thirds majority in the National Assembly. Secondly, Saraki has been able to carry everybody along and provide a leadership to the extent that he is able to accommodate those who are critical of him."

"I can tell that APC backed out from plot to remove Saraki because they don't have the number to do that and it is impossible to do that through constitutional means," he said.

Mr Sani, who is now seeking re-election on the platform of PRP, said the opposition party, PDP, "where Mr Saraki now belongs to is more united than the ruling APC senators in the National Assembly."

"The opposition are more united and more formidable in their resolve to keep the senate president than the ruling party in their plot to remove the senate president.

"So, I can tell you that removing Saraki through constitutional means is very much impossible because the APC is not united to do that. The APC is not having the number to do that and the APC does not have the kind of support it needed to be able to carry out the plot."

Nigeria

Documents Show Govt Illegally Diverted U.S.$1.05 Billion NLNG Dividend

The federal government illegally diverted $1.05 billion (N378 billion at N360 to a dollar) sourced from the Nigerian… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.