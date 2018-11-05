5 November 2018

South Africa: Vicki Momberg Returns to Court to Appeal Conviction

Former estate agent Vicki Momberg, who was convicted in connection with a racist rant, is expected to appeal her conviction and sentence at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday.

She was sentenced in March to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 for calling a black police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident.

She was released on R2 000 bail by the Randburg Magistrate's Court in August, pending the outcome of her appeal.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba decided not to oppose bail following a discussion with Momberg's lawyer Kingdom Onah.

No bail conditions were set.

