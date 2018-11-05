Nigeria: Lagos Chiefs Lament, Seek End to Gang Wars in Communities

The association of Lagos titled chiefs, a non-political association of honorary chiefs and prominent Lagosians, has expressed concern over the high level of political thuggery and brigandage in Lagos communities.

The Association in a statement released by the president, Chief (Mrs.) Iyabo Foresythe, at its October meeting, noted that Lagos residents while going about their legitimate duties were daily being harassed by political thugs and miscreants, with the level of political brigandage at its peak. It called for adherence to the rule of law, which must not only be seen to prevail but must actually prevail. In the opinion of the Association, the route to democracy is not brigandage but respect for the rule of law and due process.

"Lagos, the economic nerve centre of the country, seventh largest economy in Africa, with 70 per cent of economic activities in Nigeria, a population of over 21 million people, and eight million registered voters, is a true reflection of a national giant of democracy, which cannot be allowed by us key stakeholders to go without a check on the unfortunate violent scenes, threatening law and order. Therefore, the poser to residents of Lagos is how did our cosmopolitan and politically vibrant communities fall into the hands of the current political players, whereby social forces keep throwing up a galaxy of do or die political opportunists, whose current fixation is breeding political thugs and miscreants, while ignoring and making nonsense of politics as a contest between lofty ideas, values and principles in the public realm.

"The Association also condemns the continuous attacks and ease of taking up arms to unleash violence, maim and kill, very prevalent in our inner city communities, without any sober reflection and efforts to bring the alleged culprits to justice. As key stakeholders with robust interest in the cosmopolitan city of Lagos, the Association of Lagos Titled Chiefs deplores the tension in Lagos communities and calls for the reinforcement of the rule of law.