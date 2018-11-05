Nigeria: Certificate - PDP Demands Probe of WAEC Officials

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to hand over its officials involved in the presentation of "a procured certificate attestation" to President Muhammadu Buhari to the INTERPOL for investigation and prosecution.

The party also called on the top echelon of the Nigeria Police to immediately invite Mr. President's handlers for questioning over what it termed the huge embarrassment the certificate saga has caused the nation.

The PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the development has turned Nigeria into a laughing stock in the West African sub-region and the entire global community.

"Most appalling is that Mr. President's handlers have succeeded in dragging a reputable institution as WAEC into public disrepute and opprobrium, as Nigerians are quick to demonstrate marks of forgery in the attestation issued by the examination body.

"A check on the attestation clearly shows that it does not have the 'Original Certificate Number' the key authentication feature in all genuine attestations by WAEC. Instead, a 'non-applicable' is entered, indicating that the beneficiary does not have a certificate to be attested to, thus rendering the said attestation unauthenticated, fake and of no effect.

"Moreover, by WAEC rules, attestations are only issued in the case of missing or destroyed certificate. Why then should the exam body issue an attestation to President Buhari, whose certificate, he claimed are with the military and not missing or destroyed?

"If not intended to circumvent the system and deceive Nigerians, why did President Buhari's handlers chose to write to WAEC to issue an attestation when he, as the Commander-in-Chief, has the powers to direct the military to make available his credentials for all to see."